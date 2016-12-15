Scoring late goals in Manchester United's DNA - Herrera

Ander Herrera was not surprised to see Manchester United snatch a late winner against Crystal Palace on Wednesday and was quick to point out they have a history of scoring when it matters most.

Jose Mourinho's men appeared to be on their way to a draw, only for Zlatan Ibrahimovic to make it 2-1 in the 88th minute as United claimed back-to-back Premier League victories.

"It is the history of this club to score late goals, but to be honest, I would have preferred it if we had won earlier," Herrera told the club's official website.

"This was not our best game, but we still played well enough to win this game. We deserved it and it is even more important when all of our rivals have won this week - only Arsenal lost against Everton - so we are happy and we can take plenty of good things from this win.

"When we did not play our best game, we still created six or seven chances to score. We won like a big team.

"There are no easy games, this is the most amazing league in the world, and I just want to think about the next game.

"If we were talking about Spain, I could pick out games and say 'we need to win this one, or this one' but in this league you never know what will happen.

"You could beat Tottenham and then come to Palace and not win, so you never know."