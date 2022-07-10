Scotland midfielder Lewis Ferguson looks poised to swap Aberdeen for Bologna

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin has confirmed that Lewis Ferguson is on his way to Bologna.

The 22-year-old Scotland midfielder – who joined the Dons from Hamilton in 2018 – is expected to fly out to Italy next week for a medical and complete the move, with the fee reported as £3million.

Ferguson was absent from the Dons side Goodwin picked for the Premier Sports Cup opener against Fraserburgh.

Before the game the Pittodrie manager told Premier Sports: “It has been well documented over the last couple of days what is going on with Lewis.

“We are not going to pull the wool over anybody’s eyes, that speculation is true. “Bologna are very interested.

“Lewis will go there at the beginning of the week and do a medical and if that’s all a success then Lewis will become a Bologna player.”