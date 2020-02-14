Scott Allan excited by Hibernian’s attacking options

Scott Allan feels Hibernian are clicking into gear as an attacking force with some new additions.

With Martin Boyle up and running after a long-term knee injury and January signings Greg Docherty and Marc McNulty making an impact, Hibs have been hitting the goal trail.

Allan set up the opener in Wednesday’s 3-0 win over Ross County with a brilliant through ball for McNulty in a goal which he felt highlighted how the new players are helping him and the team.

“We just clicked with a really attacking team,” the midfielder said ahead of Sunday’s Ladbrokes Premiership game at Kilmarnock.

“The team just worked. Greg has come in and done really well and McNulty for me, is like a dream. He plays off the shoulder and makes your mind up for you.

“We have a lot more options now. We’ve got a bit of everything in the team: Boyler’s pace, Greg’s running and Greg on the ball has been really good for me because he has been getting the ball through the lines quite quickly. So it’s made a difference.

“His energy is infectious throughout the team. When you have someone with that work ethic. And on the ball, for the goal the other night for instance, he gets the ball, opens up and sees me and plays it without thinking. That gives me more space just to play the pass.”

Hibs also have a double goal threat up front with McNulty hitting four goals in his first four matches and Doidge taking his season’s tally to 16 against County.

“The two of them really complement each other,” Allan said.

“Doidgey, a lot of his go in with his head, and Marc is a bit different from him in terms of the pace and finishing. The two of them are going to be massive for us.”