Scottish League One leaders Raith back to winning ways

Ladbrokes League One leaders Raith returned to winning ways with a 2-1 victory over Forfar at Stark’s Park.

After suffering a shock defeat at Dumbarton last weekend, Rovers had drawn 1-1 with promotion rivals Falkirk on Tuesday night.

John McGlynn’s side were set on their way by an early goal from Daniel Armstrong after nine minutes.

Rovers wrapped up the points when substitute John Baird slotted in a second with 14 minutes left.

Forfar substitute Connor Coupe scored a consolation for the visitors deep into stoppage time.

Falkirk remain just a point behind in second place after a brace from Declan McManus helped secure a 3-0 home win over Peterhead.

The Bairns took an early lead in the ninth minute through Lee Miller and McManus converted a second from the penalty spot in the 25th minute.

Striker McManus – who had found the net in each of his last three matches to move past 20 goals for the season – hit a fine second goal on the hour with a dipping free-kick.

Third-placed Airdrie beat East Fife 1-0 at the Excelsior Stadium.

Dale Carrick put the home side ahead in the 16th minute, knocking home a rebound after his penalty had been saved.

East Fife finished the match with 10 men when midfielder Ross Davidson was sent off for a second yellow card deep into stoppage time.

In-form Clyde chalked up a third straight win as they saw off Dumbarton 2-0.

David Goodwillie’s close-range finish put the home side ahead four minutes into the second half.

Substitute John Rankin scored a second for the Bully Wee in stoppage time.

Montrose beat bottom club Stranraer 4-1 at Links Park.

Paul Watson broke the deadlock five minutes before half-time.

The Blues were level in the 65th minute when Montrose goalkeeper Allan Fleming spilled a shot from Cameron Elliot into his own net.

With 15 minutes left, the Gable Endies got themselves back in front when substitute Craig Johnston knocked in a rebound.

Johnston made it 3-1 in stoppage-time, with Liam Callaghan then adding a late fourth to compound Stranraer’s misery.