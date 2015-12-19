Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen close gap as Celtic lose at home
Aberdeen's 4-0 win against Kilmarnock cut the gap on Celtic to one point after Ronny Deila's men lost 2-1 at home to Motherwell.
Aberdeen thrashed Kilmarnock to cut Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to a single point after Ronny Deila's men were beaten 2-1 at home by Motherwell.
Nir Bitton gave the Hoops the lead before Louis Moult scored twice within six minutes to give Mark McGhee's men a crucial win that puts distance between themselves and the relegation places.
Celtic have a game in hand, but their position at the summit was weakened by Aberdeen's crushing 4-0 victory at second-bottom Kilmarnock.
Niall McGinn headed Aberdeen into the lead and Adam Rooney's 50th Dons goal made it 2-0. Johnny Hayes and Shay Logan added gloss to the scoreline after the break as Derek McInnes' side piled more pressure on Deila.
St Johnstone and Hearts played out a goalless draw, although the point will please the latter more as they played an hour with 10 men after Juanma Delgado was sent off for violent conduct.
Kane Hemmings' first-half hat-trick helped Dundee to a 4-0 home win against Hamilton and Partick Thistle beat Ross County 1-0 at home thanks to an Andrew Davies own goal.
Rock-bottom Dundee United were left to rue what could have been after Lewis Horner scored a late equaliser for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a 2-2 draw.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.