Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen close gap as Celtic lose at home

Aberdeen thrashed Kilmarnock to cut Celtic's lead at the top of the Scottish Premiership to a single point after Ronny Deila's men were beaten 2-1 at home by Motherwell.

Nir Bitton gave the Hoops the lead before Louis Moult scored twice within six minutes to give Mark McGhee's men a crucial win that puts distance between themselves and the relegation places.

Celtic have a game in hand, but their position at the summit was weakened by Aberdeen's crushing 4-0 victory at second-bottom Kilmarnock.

Niall McGinn headed Aberdeen into the lead and Adam Rooney's 50th Dons goal made it 2-0. Johnny Hayes and Shay Logan added gloss to the scoreline after the break as Derek McInnes' side piled more pressure on Deila.

St Johnstone and Hearts played out a goalless draw, although the point will please the latter more as they played an hour with 10 men after Juanma Delgado was sent off for violent conduct.

Kane Hemmings' first-half hat-trick helped Dundee to a 4-0 home win against Hamilton and Partick Thistle beat Ross County 1-0 at home thanks to an Andrew Davies own goal.

Rock-bottom Dundee United were left to rue what could have been after Lewis Horner scored a late equaliser for Inverness Caledonian Thistle in a 2-2 draw.