Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen move level with Celtic, Inverness edge seven-goal thriller
After a 0-0 draw with Partick Thistle, Aberdeen moved joint top of the Scottish Premiership, while Hearts closed in on the top two.
Aberdeen moved level on points with Celtic atop the Scottish Premiership as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Partick Thistle on Wednesday.
Derek McInnes' side were handed the chance to become outright leaders after Celtic's clash at Dundee was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, but they could only claim a point at Pittodrie.
Led by Adam Rooney, Aberdeen went close to breaking the deadlock on a number of occasions but were left frustrated as a resolute Partick held on to extend their unbeaten run to six games.
Third-placed Hearts closed the gap to the top two after a thrilling opening 45 minutes against Dundee United at Tynecastle brought five goals in their 3-2 win.
Gavin Reilly, Prince Buaben and Osman Sow found the back of the net for Hearts as they went into the break 3-2 ahead, while United were reduced to 10 after Mark Durnan's dismissal.
Neither side was able to add to their tally after the break, giving Hearts a return to winning ways after five without success as they moved to within seven points of the top two.
Inverness Caledonian Thistle moved into the top half in a thrilling encounter with Hamilton, Liam Polworth firing home three minutes into injury time to complete a 4-3 triumph.
Motherwell remain a point behind Inverness after beating fourth-placed St. Johnstone 2-0 at Fir Park thanks to Ben Hall and Stephen Pearson.
