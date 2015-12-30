Scottish Premiership Review: Aberdeen move level with Celtic, Inverness edge seven-goal thriller

Aberdeen moved level on points with Celtic atop the Scottish Premiership as they were held to a 0-0 draw by Partick Thistle on Wednesday.

Derek McInnes' side were handed the chance to become outright leaders after Celtic's clash at Dundee was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch, but they could only claim a point at Pittodrie.

Led by Adam Rooney, Aberdeen went close to breaking the deadlock on a number of occasions but were left frustrated as a resolute Partick held on to extend their unbeaten run to six games.

Third-placed Hearts closed the gap to the top two after a thrilling opening 45 minutes against Dundee United at Tynecastle brought five goals in their 3-2 win.

Gavin Reilly, Prince Buaben and Osman Sow found the back of the net for Hearts as they went into the break 3-2 ahead, while United were reduced to 10 after Mark Durnan's dismissal.

Neither side was able to add to their tally after the break, giving Hearts a return to winning ways after five without success as they moved to within seven points of the top two.

Inverness Caledonian Thistle moved into the top half in a thrilling encounter with Hamilton, Liam Polworth firing home three minutes into injury time to complete a 4-3 triumph.

Motherwell remain a point behind Inverness after beating fourth-placed St. Johnstone 2-0 at Fir Park thanks to Ben Hall and Stephen Pearson.