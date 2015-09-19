Scottish Premiership Review: Boyce keeps winless Thistle waiting

Liam Boyce struck early for Ross County on Saturday as they secured a 1-0 victory to keep Partick Thistle waiting for their first win of the Scottish Premiership season.

Thistle came into the game off the back of three consecutive defeats and fell behind again as Boyce headed home Jamie Reckford's deep cross 18 minutes in.

With Partick having registered just twice in the league all season, a comeback never really seemed on the cards and the visitors again struggled in front of goal, slipping further adrift at the foot of the table thanks to Dundee United's draw against Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

Former Caley Thistle favourite Billy McKay opened the scoring seven minutes in at Tannadice although the hosts were forced to settle for a share of the points when Josh Meekings headed home an equaliser early in the second half.

Elsewhere, Kilmarnock came from a goal behind to move level with opponents St Johnstone on eight points courtesy of a 2-1 win at Rugby Park.

David Wotherspoon followed up on a loose ball to open the scoring 16 minutes in before Josh Magennis' looping header levelled matters.

The winner came courtesy of a deep Rory McKenzie cross that deflected off Brian Easton and left goalkeeper Ian Mannus fooled - Killie making it back-to-back wins while Dougie Imrie's stooping header sealed a 1-0 win over Hamilton Academicals against Motherwell.

All eyes will turn to the top of the table in Scotland on Sunday with leaders Aberdeen facing third-place Hearts and champions Celtic facing Dundee.