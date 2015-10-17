Scottish Premiership Review: Ciftci's winner sends Celtic top

Nadir Ciftci's early goal was enough to seal a 1-0 win for Celtic at Motherwell that sent the defending champions back to the top of the Scottish Premiership.

After Aberdeen lost to Ross County on Friday, Ronny Deila's men knew three points would return them to the league's summit.

Ciftci turned in the rebound neatly after Connor Ripley saved from Kris Commons following good work by Stuart Armstrong and Emilio Izaguirre and thereafter the result was never in doubt for Celtic.

The Hoops dominated the match but could not extend their lead, having two major penalty shouts turned down by referee Alan Muir.

Motherwell themselves could have had a penalty when Wes Fletcher went down in the box.

Commons came closest to adding to the scoreline, hitting the bar with a free-kick that beat Ripley and firing just wide from a good position.

Elsewhere, Hamilton Academical drew 1-1 at home to Dundee with Dougie Imrie earning a point with a late strike to cancel out Kevin Holt's 40-yard deflected effort.

The Accies had gone down to ten men after Darian Mackinnon's dangerous tackle on Thomas Konrad but the draw keeps them in fifth, above Dundee.

Partick Thistle won for just the second time this season with a 2-1 victory at St Johnstone.

Chris Miller and Steven Lawless scored first half goals for second bottom Partick, with Steven MacLean grabbing a goal back shortly after the break.

Kilmarnock beat Inverness Caledonian Thistle 2-0 thanks to goals either side of the break from Greg Kiltie and Josh Magennis.

Killie's win sends them above Motherwell into ninth place in the table.