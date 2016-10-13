Seattle Sounders 0 Houston Dynamo 0: Alonso sent off as hosts held

The Seattle Sounders took a step closer to the MLS play-offs despite being held to a 0-0 draw by the Houston Dynamo.

Osvaldo Alonso was sent off in the second half as the Sounders were held at CenturyLink Field on Wednesday.

Both teams had their chances to secure all three points, with the draw moving Seattle four clear of the seventh-placed Portland Timbers in the Western Conference.

The Dynamo are still battling in last place in the conference after just seven wins this season.

The Sounders had appeared the more likely to go ahead before needing a stunning save from goalkeeper Stefan Frei, who tipped a Will Bruin effort onto his post on the half-hour mark.

Joe Willis had to keep his team in the game with an excellent double save as he denied Sounders midfielder Erik Friberg, while Keyner Brown rattled the crossbar with a header for the Dynamo.

Alonso was sent off in the 64th minute after lashing out at Bruin in a scuffle, and neither team could find a winner.