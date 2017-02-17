Trending

Seattle Sounders fan gets Celine Dion tattoo on his backside after terrible bet

Matt Oak made a huge mistake to bet on his team not winning a trophy in 2016. 

Before last season, the Sounders had never won an MLS Cup. But rarely are they not in with a shout.

@mattoak like if Sounders win a trophy this year I'll get this Celine Dion ass tattoo. And I don't Welch on bets like @mread531

— Matt OK (@mattoak) February 14, 2016

Halfway through the campaign, Seattle looked like they not even make the play-offs. Come December, they won the whole thing.

Soon after the trophy was lifted in Toronto, an online tattoo-funding campaign begun to get Mr Oak the necessary $600.

In February, with the money raised, he got the tattoo on his right buttock done. The evidence can be seen below.

Reminder kids: never tweet. https://t.co/RcNqTb6x7tpic.twitter.com/eKy6ayDdva

— Matt OK (@mattoak) February 11, 2017

“It was hard to sit down or sleep normal for the first few days,” Oak said after completion. “It’s going to make for a good date story – a good third date story.”

We’re not so sure it will, Matt.

