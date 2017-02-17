Hapoel Be'er Sheva unveil beastly biblical tifo in Europa League against Besiktas
Hapoel Be’er Sheva’s fans produced a tifo to remember ahead of their Europa League clash with Besiktas on Thursday night.
Before last 32 first leg at the Turner Stadium, the Israeli club’s supporters' group UltraSouth produced a huge piece of artwork depicting Moses separating the red sea, with the line “Impossible is Nothing” underneath.
Winning did though, sadly – Be'er Sheva lost 3-1 to the Turkish champions.
Israeli clubs are prone to being very creative with their tifos – in 2014, Maccabi Tel Aviv based one on the television series Breaking Bad.
Maccabi Tel Aviv fans displayed a Breaking Bad tifo before their match v Hapoel Be’er Sheva on Sunday pic.twitter.com/PZv27Zrz1W
— InsideWorldFootball (@insidewldftball) April 1, 2014
