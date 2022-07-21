Sebastien Haller completes first stage of treatment for testicular tumour
By PA Staff published
Sebastien Haller says he has completed the first step of his treatment after being diagnosed with a testicular tumour.
Borussia Dortmund’s former West Ham forward complained about feeling unwell following training on Monday and immediate medical examinations detected the tumour.
Posting a picture from his hospital bed on Thursday, a smiling Haller tweeted: “Hello everyone, I wanted to let you know that Step 1 has been completed!
Bsr tt le monde je tenais à vs informé que la 1er Étape a été accomplie! Je tiens à remercié être le @BVB et l’équipe médical qui ont été exceptionnel ac moi. Un grand merci également à tt le personnel soignant de l’hôpital pour leur accompagnement – bienveillance 🙏🏽💪🏾#step1pic.twitter.com/jr1G7ILYZI— Sébastien Haller (@HallerSeb) July 21, 2022
“I would like to thank the @BVB (Dortmund) and the medical team who were exceptional with me.
“A big thank you also to all the nursing staff of the hospital for their support – benevolence.”
Haller added prayer and flexed biceps showing strength emojis to the tweet.
The 28-year-old Ivory Coast international joined Dortmund from Ajax earlier this month for a reported £27million.
We’re all with you, Seb! ❤️— West Ham United (@WestHam) July 21, 2022
He signed a four-year deal, after scoring 32 goals in 36 appearances in all competitions for the Dutch club last season.
Haller spent one and a half seasons at West Ham, making over 50 appearances, before the Hammers sold him to Ajax for £20.25m in January 2021.
Dortmund quote tweeted Haller’s message and said: “Always a smile on his face…get well soon Seb!”
West Ham replied to their former player’s tweet: “We’re all with you, Seb!”, adding a heart emoji.
Thank you for reading 5 articles this month* Join now for unlimited access
Enjoy your first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription
Join now for unlimited access
Try first month for just £1 / $1 / €1
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.
Thank you for signing up to Four Four Two. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.