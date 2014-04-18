Seedorf calls for focus

Seedorf took his first job in management at San Siro in January and has overseen a relatively stable period after a woeful first half to the campaign under Massimiliano Allegri.

Milan have won their last four matches in Serie A and retain slim hopes of securing European football for next term.

However, Seedorf's future has been the subject of much discussion in the Italian press and the former Netherlands international has warned Milan's players not to be distracted.

"Until I get a call from president (Silvio) Berlusconi, I'll continue to work with the security of knowing I'm the Milan coach. The team have to be focused on the match, not my situation," he said.

"The results are important and the good work done by the team has brought us out of a negative period. Now we want to extend our winning streak.

"We didn't play well against Catania and these are things that can happen. The team played with the right spirit though and Catania are a better team than their league position suggests.

"We're pushing for a place in the Europa League but as sportsmen we always want to go further."

Italy coach Cesare Prandelli had kind words for Seedorf recently, suggesting the Dutchman could prove an ideal role model for striker Mario Balotelli.

Seedorf said he was pleased with Prandelli's remarks during a FIFA World Cup training camp and said the experience benefitted the Milan players who attended.

"The important thing is to stay compact. I'm happy with what Prandelli has said about me," he added.

"Balotelli has scored 13 so far and is still scoring. I'm happy with how he's been playing lately.

"I spoke with all the players who came back from the camp and they're all motivated, especially (Stephan) El Shaarawy."