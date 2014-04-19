Seedorf coy on Milan future

The Dutchman witnessed his side win five straight league games for the first time since 2011 in a 3-0 victory over Serie A strugglers Livorno on Saturday.

Mario Balotelli marked his 50th Milan appearance with his 30th goal for the club thanks to a glancing header shortly before half-time, while Adel Taarabt's composed finish doubled the lead shortly after the break.

Substitute Giampaolo Pazzini wrapped up the points in the closing stages by coolly slotting past Francesco Bardi in the Livorno goal.

Milan's hopes of securing a spot in the UEFA Europa League have been boosted by their recent fruitful run, but that has failed to quell rumours that Seedorf will depart San Siro at the end of the season, despite only replacing Massimiliano Allegri in January.

But Seedort insists he is not the person to ask regarding his future.

Speaking to Sky Sport Italia, he said: "I don't know (if I will be replaced), you'd have to talk to the club. I can't speak for others.

"I am focused on bringing home as many points as possible, that is what was asked of me, and try to prepare for next season."

Seedorf, meanwhile, was delighted with Balotelli's impact as he played a part in all three goals and believes the Italy international is improving the mental side of his game.

He added: "Balotelli is maturing psychologically and this allows him to do better both on and off the field.

"I hope he continues along this path."