Seedorf paying no attention to Serie A table

Head coach Seedorf saw Milan complete their best consecutive league run since March 2013, as Riccardo Montolivo's arrowed drive in the 23rd minute was enough to sink bottom side Catania 1-0 at San Siro.

The win lifts Milan to eighth and boosts their hopes of qualifying for the UEFA Europa League, something that had seemed unlikely for long spells of a frustratingly inconsistent campaign.

However, Seedorf is refusing to evaluate Milan's position until the final five matches have been played, and is more focused in the short term on Milan improving when in possession of the ball.

"I always said I didn't look at the table, as I know our situation, we have games to play and should only pay attention to it at the end of the season," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"The performance was sufficient as they played like a team, were aggressive and determined. We only played beautiful football in fits and starts today, but that can happen against a side that tries to stop you playing.

"We should give credit to Catania, as they never give up.

"This also happened last week against Genoa and we need to improve, as we are still not calm enough and make the wrong choices. For example, if we have one player against one, we pass it to the player who has two in front of him.

"We don't keep control of the game. When we did keep possession for a while, we ended up shooting, so that is something we have to do better.

"I was above all pleased with the spirit to bring the points home, then we'll work on improving the style of football and remaining consistent over 90 minutes."

Seedorf - who replaced Massimiliano Allegri in the dugout in January - feels his team is starting to show more balance than when he first took the reins.

He added: "The team is collaborating more now between the lines and communicating, understanding what is needed when helping the defence.

"It's a process and I don't think it can be resolved quickly, but to emerge from a situation like this requires character and this team showed it has that."