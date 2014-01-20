Seedorf ready to stamp his style on Milan

Mario Balotelli's late penalty decided the game at San Siro and gave new head coach Seedorf a win in his first game in charge after replacing Massimiliano Allegri last week.

The former Netherlands international changed aspects of Milan's tactics and introduced a new formation to enable Keisuke Honda, Kaka, Robinho and Balotelli to all start.

With the club remaining in 11th place in Serie A, Seedorf admitted there was still a lot of work to do to revive Milan's fortunes, but the Dutchman feels he knows what areas need to be improved.

"I am concentrated on what we want to develop next week, which will be the first real week to get training done and concentrate on all the aspects of building the football I've got in mind," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"Right now we want to focus on rediscovering the joy of playing football and training with the ball, so the players can connect with the ball."

The 37-year-old also gave an insight into the reaction in the dressing room after the win, and promised to make his squad aware of their responsibilities.

"We formed a circle all together in the locker room and I said we'd do the same after every game," Seedorf added. "Whether it's a win or a defeat, so we can all look each other in the eye.

"We're all responsible for every result.

"The victory is certainly dedicated to all the Milan fans. I am happy for the squad, as there is a lot of work to do and a win makes it all feel easier."