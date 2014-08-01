Seedorf 'still under contract with Milan'

The 38-year-old Dutchman was relieved of his duties as Milan coach in June, with Filippo Inzaghi named as his replacement.

However, when asked about a potential return to his homeland to work in the Eredivisie, Seedorf said he was unable to take up another position.

"I cannot. I still have a contract with Milan," he is quoted as saying by De Telegraaf.

Seedorf spent less than five months in charge at San Siro, having been appointed as the successor to Massimiliano Allegri in January.

Allegri has since taken up the reins at Juventus, after Antonio Conte left the Italian champions.