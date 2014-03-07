Seedorf unconcerned by Milan league position

The Dutchman returned to San Siro in a coaching capacity after Massimiliano Allegri's sacking in January and has since overseen four wins from seven league games.

Milan have climbed just one place to 10th despite their slight upturn in form and remain six points off Inter in fifth place - the final spot for European qualification.

However, Seedorf remains enthused by the progress made by his players and is happy that they are improving on the pitch, if not necessarily in the table, ahead of Saturday's trip to Udinese.

"We’ve been good so far in taking things one game at a time," he said. "We’ve been focused on taking the matches as they come and tomorrow (Saturday) will be the same.

"We need to focus on our objectives: impose our game and get the best result possible. I'm expecting a team with a similar attitude.

"This is a fundamental aspect, even more so than the technical and tactical side of the game.

"I'm asking the players not to look at the league table right now, but to concentrate on picking up points, the performances and to give continuity to those performances.

"We know where we are, there's no need to continuously remind ourselves of this."

Udinese handed Seedorf his first defeat as Milan coach courtesy of their 2-1 Coppa Italia triumph in just his second game at the helm and the former midfielder is anticipating another tough outing, despite the Friuli outfit sitting 15th in the table.

"Their strong points are obvious," he added.

"They're always in a good position in the league table and they give space to young players who eventually become important players for the team.

"It’s normal that they have highs and lows, because they start from scratch every year. I congratulate them. "