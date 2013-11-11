Senderos targeting consistency at Fulham

The London side, who finished the 2012-13 season in 12th, dropped into the bottom three at the weekend following a run of three consecutive defeats in the Premier League.

Promising victories over Stoke City and Crystal Palace last month, with the latter including stunning goals from Pajtim Kasami and Steve Sidwell, appeared to signal an end to an indifferent start to the campaign, but Fulham were unable to build on that momentum and slumped to a crushing 4-0 loss at Liverpool on Saturday

Senderos is now hoping Martin Jol's team can bounce back and put in an improved performance when Swansea City visit Craven Cottage as the Premier League resumes in just under two weeks.

"We just hope we can bounce back in the next game. We have the international break now to think about something else and then we have to refocus and try and do better next time," the defender told the club's official website.

"We've had a few bad performances and it's very important we get back on track. We need to get our heads down and continue working hard.

"We need some consistency - from the beginning of the year we haven't had that.

"We've had little spells where we've done well but then conceded easy goals. That's something we need to learn from.

"We know what we did against Liverpool wasn't good enough and we need to work harder. We're all conscious of this.

"We need to be better at everything. It starts in training – if everyone works that little bit harder the team will get better."