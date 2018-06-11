Senegal 2 South Korea 0: Cisse's side triumph in final World Cup warm-up

Senegal claimed a 2-0 win over South Korea in the teams' final friendly match ahead of the World Cup.

Aliou Cisse's side, narrowly beaten by Croatia in Osijek last Friday, ended a run of four matches without a win thanks to an own goal and a Moussa Konate penalty.

The match – which was played behind closed doors in the Austrian town of Grodig – was goalless until the 69th minute, when Guangzhou Evergrande defender Kim Young-gwon turned the ball into his own net.

South Korea pressed for an equaliser but their fourth defeat in six games was assured when Konate scored from the spot in second-half injury time.

They begin their World Cup efforts against Sweden in Nizhny Novgorod on June 18, while Senegal start their campaign a day later against Poland in Moscow.