Serero lands new deal at Al Jazira FC

Bafana Bafana midfielder Thulani Serero has put an end to speculation surrounding his future after signing a contract extension with Arabian Gulf League giants Al Jazira.

The 30-year-old's entered into the last six month of his initial deal with Al Jazira, which was set to expire in June 2021.

However, Serero alongside teammate Milos Kosanovic have since signed a contract extension, which sees them remain at the club until 2023.

Serero joined the Pride of Abu Dhabi in 2019 and has since become a key member to Marcel Keizer’s starting 11 with the team currently second in the Arabian Gulf League, having made 28 appearances across all competitions for the club.

The Soweto-born midfielder has a wealth of experience, having played for Ajax Cape Town, while spent eight years playing in Holland with Ajax Amsterdam and Vitesse before making the move to Abu Dhabi two years ago.

'Since joining the club in 2019 I have felt at home and thrilled to extend my contract with this great club,' Serero told his club's official website.

'The fans have welcomed me since day one and I want to give back to them and I am targeting silverware during my time at the club. I would like to thank everyone at the club from my teammates to the fans to the board of directors for their support which really means a lot.'