Sergio Aguero’s career in numbers

Manchester City v Crystal Palace – Premier League – Etihad Stadium
(Image credit: Martin Rickett)

Sergio Aguero has retired from football due to a heart condition.

The 33-year-old Argentina striker had joined Barcelona in the summer after ending a decade-long stay with Manchester City.

Here, the PA news agency look at the striker’s career in numbers.

101/41 – Caps and goals for Argentina.

2 – Major international honours, an Olympic gold medal in 2008 and the 2021 Copa America.

4 – Clubs: Argentinian side Independiente, LaLiga champions Atletico Madrid, Manchester City and Barcelona.

Sergio Aguero is returning to LaLiga, 10 years after leaving Atletico Madrid to join Manchester City

Sergio Aguero joined Manchester City from Atletico Madrid (Nick Potts/PA)

260 – Goals for Manchester City, a club record.

14 – Major trophies won at club level: five Premier League titles, one FA Cup, and six League Cup triumphs with City, plus the 2010 Europa League and UEFA Super Cup with Atletico.

15/35 – Age in years and days when he became the youngest player to play in the Argentine First Division during his time at Buenos Aires-based club Independiente.

Sergio Aguero, right, won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008

Sergio Aguero, right, won an Olympic gold medal with Argentina in 2008 (PA)

93.20 – Time of his most famous City goal – their stoppage-time winner against QPR to clinch the Premier League title on the final day of the 2011-12 season.

100 – Goals for Atletico between 2006 and 2011, including 74 in LaLiga.

38,000,000 – The fee in GBP paid by City to sign him from Atletico in 2011.

1 – World Cup final appearance: Argentina’s 1-0 defeat to Germany in 2014.

Sergio Aguero scored 260 goals for Manchester City

Sergio Aguero scored 260 goals for Manchester City (Dave Thompson/PA)

390 – Appearances for Manchester City.

230 – Games for Atletico, including 175 in LaLiga.

1 – Premier League Golden Boot, won in 2014-15.

16 – Hat-tricks for City.

2– Copa America runners-up medals, from 2015 and 2016.

29 – LaLiga assists for Atletico.

184 – Premier League goals, fourth on all-time list behind Alan Shearer (260), Wayne Rooney (208) and Andy Cole (187).

5 – appearances he made for Barcelona, scoring once against Real Madrid.

