Sergio Ramos to leave Real Madrid after 16 years

Real Madrid have confirmed that captain Sergio Ramos is leaving the club.

Ramos joined Real Madrid in 2005 from Sevilla and has been captain of the side ever since Iker Casillas departed the Bernabeu in 2015.

The defender has been a key member of the side that won four Champions League titles in the 2010s. he was also a fixture for Spain in their World Cup title, along with the Euro 2008 and Euro 2012 triumphs.

There had been a lot of speculation about Ramos's future this season, since the defender's contract was set to expire.

Real have announced that "an institutional act of tribute and farewell to our captain Sergio Ramos will be held", to be attended by club president Florentino Perez. Ramos will then address the media in a press conference.

Ramos has played 671 matches for Real Madrid, scoring over 100 goals in the process. The defender is currently recovering from injury - and was left out of Luis Enrique's squad for Euro 2020.