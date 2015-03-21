Serie A: Chievo 1 Palermo 0
Chievo took a further step towards Serie A survival with a 1-0 win over Palermo on Saturday.
Alberto Paloschi scored the only goal of the game at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi and also missed a penalty.
Paloschi latched on to a clever flick-on from Riccardo Meggiorini and netted with a composed low finish in the 35th minute.
The striker was then afforded a golden opportunity to double his tally in the 62nd minute as Sinisa Andelkovic handled in the area, but Paloschi sliced the resulting spot-kick over the crossbar.
Franco Vazquez smashed the bar from 10 yards out late on for Palermo before Andelkovic was sent off for a second yellow card with four minutes remaining as Chievo moved 11 points clear of the drop zone.
