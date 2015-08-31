Serie A Deadline Day: Juve miss out on Draxler, Inter line up Ljajic

Juventus' quest to strengthen their attacking options ahead of the transfer deadline was dealt a blow as Julian Draxler chose Wolfsburg over the Serie A champions.

Draxler was one of three attacking players to be heavily linked with a move to Turin but he has opted to stay in Bundesliga , leaving Axel Witsel and Hernanes as options for Juve – who gave Mario Lemina a medical earlier on Monday.

Of Serie A's big hitters, only Roma announced a new signing as the midnight deadline in Italy loomed large - the capital club completing a deal for Dinamo Moscow's William Vainqueur - but elsewhere, there was plenty of activity with Empoli bringing in three new faces.

Having acquired Marko Livaja and Uros Cosic earlier on Monday, Marco Giampaolo's side added Roma midfielder Leandro Paredes on a loan deal.

Bologna were also active as Saphir Taider joined Marko Krivicic at Stadio Renato Dall'Ara, while minnows Carpi agreed a two-year deal with World Cup winner Cristian Zaccardo.

Felipe completed his return to Udinese on a two-year deal, while Genoa made a double swoop for Blerim Dzemaili and Cristian Ansaldi from Galatasaray and Zenit respectively.

Two players to leave Serie A are Richmond Boakye who departs Atalanta for Roda JC, while Lorik Cana returns to France with Nantes from Lazio.

Jonathan De Guzman could be joining them through the exit door as he reportedly mulls over a switch from Napoli to Premier League new boys Bournemouth.

Roberto Mancini's has Felipe Melo in his sights as he looks to add to his Inter squad, while Roma's Adem Ljajic has emerged as potential target.

As well as being a target for Juve, Witsel has been heavily linked with Milan, while Jason Denayer and Jakub Blazczykowski are said to be close to Fiorentina.