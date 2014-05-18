Serie A: Juventus 3 Cagliari 0

With a third successive title sealed weeks in advance of the season finale, Sunday's final match of 2013-14 was merely a procession amid a carnival atmosphere in Turin.

From the moment Andrea Pirlo opened the scoring with a typically nonchalant free-kick after just eight minutes, Antonio Conte's side were in complete control.

Fernando Llorente and Claudio Marchisio's strikes ensured Juve headed into the break 3-0 ahead - a lead they maintained with a controlled second-half showing.

The upshot was Juve ending the season with a tally of 102 points, having amassed an incredible 33 wins from their 38 top-flight fixtures.

For Cagliari, the result, although expected, added further frustration to an average year that has seen them end in 15th place.

The visitors started brightly as Victor Ibarbo's snap-shot from a tight angle forced a fine save from Gianluigi Buffon, who dived full-stretch to tip the ball around the post.

Juve were quick to respond, though, with Pirlo finding space on the edge of the area before producing an uncharacteristically wild effort that flew over.

Such a strike was in stark contrast to his next attempt, however.

The veteran playmaker struck a sublime 25-yard free-kick that Marco Silvestri could only tip on to the underside of the bar, with the ball bouncing over the line before hitting the goalkeeper and rolling into the net.

Suddenly, the hosts were rampant and it was not long before Llorente doubled their advantage, dispossessing Daniele Conti - who failed to clear his lines from a corner - and sliding home.

Cagliari came back strongly and should have reduced the deficit when Daniele Dessena was denied by Buffon from point-blank range.

The game took on an end-to-end nature thereafter, Kwadwo Asamoah's sizzling 35-yard strike forcing a superb stop from Silvestri.

The visiting keeper could do little shortly after, however, as Marchisio stunningly controlled a ball into his own path before unleashing a powerful volley that flew past the 23-year-old.

Juventus operated with a more controlled approach after the interval, with Conte's confidence epitomised by the withdrawal of Buffon for reserve keeper Rubinho - who was given his first playing time of the season.

The wonderful ovation afforded to Buffon almost made way for celebrations, too, as Paul Pogba's effort from distance tested Silvestri soon after.

That was to prove the last real opening as Juve eased their way to the points after the outstanding Pirlo was taken off to rapturous applause from the gleeful crowd.