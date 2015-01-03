Serie A Preview: Bonucci issues rallying cry

Massimiliano Allegri's men welcome Inter to Turin for Tuesday's Derby d'Italia with a three-point advantage over nearest challenges Roma at the summit of the Italian top flight.

However, Juve lost the Supercoppa to Napoli in their last encounter before the mid-season break in December, Rafael Benitez's side prevailing on penalties in Doha after the game ended in a 2-2 draw at the end of extra time.

The defending champions will be expected to bounce back against an Inter team stuck in mid-table under Roberto Mancini, and defender Bonucci has been quick to issue a rallying cry.

He told Juve's official website: "We're raring to go after the Christmas break. We want to put the Super Cup behind us - it wasn't good to end the year with a defeat so we're looking to bounce back with a vengeance.

"We can't afford to drop points along the way. We have to close games out so we don't risk losing points. There's a very level playing field in the middle of the table and every match is a potential banana skin."

Mancini's team have won just one league game since October, yet Zdravko Kuzmanovic is pleased to be opening the second half of the season with the toughest test in Italian football.

The Serbian midfielder told Sky Italia: "This game against Juventus comes at the right time for us. We're training hard and training well."

Inter's city rivals Milan will soon see their forward line boosted by Alessio Cerci once his 18-month loan deal from Atletico Madrid goes through, although the deal may not be completed in time for the visit of Sassuolo.

Lazio resume the Serie A season as they meet fellow UEFA Champions League challengers Sampdoria at the Stadio Olimpico, while their fierce rivals Roma visit Udinese with a number of key players in doubt.

Defender Mapou Yanga-Mbiwa is suffering from flu, club legend and captain Francesco Totti has a problem with the tendons in his left foot, and striker Mattia Destro has been training away from the rest of the squad.

Genoa will be out to get back to form and avoid a third straight defeat versus Atalanta, Napoli meet struggling Cesena as they aim to build on the victory over Juve, and Fiorentina visit bottom club Parma.

Elsewhere, Chievo face Torino, Verona travel to Empoli and Palermo welcome Cagliari to Sicily.