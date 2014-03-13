Serie A Preview: Bottom four go head-to-head

Just five points separate the struggling quartet, with Sassuolo bottom of the pile following a dismal season that has seen them claim just 18 points from 28 games.

Sassuolo made their second coaching change of the campaign last week, restoring Eusebio Di Francesco as boss after he was sacked and replaced by Alberto Malesani in late January.

Malesani lost all of his five games in charge of Sassuolo, and Di Francesco was able to stop the rot following his reinstatement as his side played out a 0-0 draw with 17th-placed Bologna.

And Di Francesco will hope to go one better on Sunday versus second-bottom Catania, who were left to settle for a frustrating 1-1 stalemate with 10-man Cagliari last weekend.

Both sides will be desperate for a win to gain ground on the sides immediately above them, who do battle in Tuscany as Bologna visit Livorno.

Like Sassuolo, Livorno and Bologna have each undergone coaching upheaval, appointing Attilio Perotti and Davide Ballardini respectively.

But those appointments have barely made a difference to either club's fortunes, although Bologna - who are two points ahead of Livorno - can give themselves breathing room with a rare victory.

Chievo's survival prospects have been boosted with a run of two wins in their last three, and Eugenio Corini's men will look to continue that revival with success against a slumping Fiorentina side.

Fiorentina are winless in the previous four league outings, a run that has left their UEFA Champions League hopes in tatters.

Juventus should be confident of maintaining an already healthy advantage at the top by beating mid-table Genoa, a side they have not lost to in nearly five years.

The race for the Scudetto may be all-but over, however the fight for second is finely poised following Roma's 1-0 defeat at Napoli, who are now only three points behind the capital club.

Rafael Benitez's Napoli will aim to erase that deficit against a Torino side trying to avoid a fifth defeat in six, and Roma meet Coppa Italia finalists Udinese.

Two UEFA Europa League hopefuls square off as Inter visit Verona, while Parma's European credentials are to be put to the test by a Milan team that seems to lurch from one crisis to the next.

Milan were eliminated from the Champions League in midweek by Atletico Madrid, and it is unlikely to get any easier for Clarence Seedorf's side against a Parma side unbeaten in 16 league games.

Elsewhere, Cagliari meet Lazio and Atalanta take on Sampdoria.