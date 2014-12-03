Serie A Preview: Fiorentina v Juventus

In the corresponding fixture last season, Juve lead 2-0 midway through the second half and were seemingly on their way to victory.

They reckoned without Giuseppe Rossi, however, who netted three times in 15 minutes to inspire Fiorentina to a 4-2 comeback success, with Joaquin claiming the hosts' other goal.

That result represented one of just two defeats for Juve in the league last season as - then under the guidance of Antonio Conte - they romped to a third successive Scudetti by 17 points.

Now led by Massimiliano Allegri, the Turin club have made a similarly strong start to 2014-15 and currently hold a three-point lead over Roma after 13 matches.

Their scourge of last term at the Stadio Artemio Franchi will not be present this time around, as Rossi continues his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury.

"I'll have to watch from the stands," Rossi said. "Last year was a beautiful moment, not just for me and my team-mates but all Fiorentina fans.

"I hope we can relive the same emotions on Friday.

"Our objectives are to improve and to get as high up the table as possible. We can improve, and we're doing so."

Friday's clash marks the latest instalment in fierce rivalry that dates back to the conclusion of the 1981-82 campaign, when Juve pipped Fiorentina to the title on the final day of the season.

Former Italy international Angelo Di Livio, who played for both clubs, believes that the visit of Juve represents more than just a game for Fiorentina fans.

"In Florence there's a particular atmosphere ahead of this one, you can feel it in the air for two weeks prior," he told La Repubblica.

"In Florence it's a game that means more than a derby. The fans care very much, and the expectation is different than other games."

Juve come into the encounter on the back of six straight victories in all competitions, while their hosts have strung together three consecutive wins of their own and sit eighth in the table.

Fiorentina coach Vincenzo Montella will be without Cristiano Lupatelli, who underwent shoulder surgery on Monday.

Juve, meanwhile, will have to contend without right-back Stephan Lichtsteiner, who was sent off in the dramatic 2-1 derby win over Torino on Sunday, although returns having served a one-match ban of his own.