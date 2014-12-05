Serie A Preview: Genoa v Milan

Filippo Inzaghi's side ended a run of five league games without a win last week with a 2-0 triumph over Udinese, moving them into sixth place in the table, two points behind this weekend's hosts.

It is on the road that Milan have most impressed this season, with the San Siro club still unbeaten away from home in the Italian top flight this term.

That record faces perhaps its sternest examination yet, though, with Genoa enjoying an eight-match run without defeat.

One man Inzaghi has come to rely on in recent matches is the in-form Jeremy Menez, who has scored three goals in the last four games to ensure that his name is one of the first on the team-sheet.

Fernando Torres has been less reliable, though, and having started Milan's last away match at Sampdoria before the international break, he was dropped for the next two and may have to settle for a place on the bench again.

The Spaniard's loan spell has been tough so far, yielding just one goal in 10 matches, and Inzaghi may again opt to leave him on the bench, keeping faith with Stephan El Shaarawy and Keisuke Honda.

Genoa are looking to end a run of eight games without a win against Milan and their resurgence this season will provide plenty of optimism for head coach Gian Piero Gasperini.

Having survived a relegation battle last season, Genoa have been the surprise package in Serie A with only two defeats in their 13 matches.

The form of six-goal forward Alessandro Matri has helped them record six wins, while a frugal defence has made them a tough proposition for all comers.

Despite the home side's promising form, Luca Antonelli knows they will have to be at their best to get another win at the Stadio Luigi Ferraris.

"We're having an outstanding season, but we want to keep it up," the full-back told the Gazzetta dello Sport.

"They [Milan] are yet another great team. They have an excellent coach and some extraordinary players.

"I'm thinking of Menez, a phenomenon, El Shaarawy, and Torres, a giant.

"Their value is not under discussion. We'll try and make use of the counter."

Nigel de Jong is expected to feature after returning to training on Friday. The Netherlands international has missed the last two matches with a hamstring injury.

His return is timed perfectly for Inzaghi, who will be without the services of the suspended Michael Essien after the midfielder was sent off against Udinese.

Meanwhile, Genoa are close to full strength with only Nicolas Burdisso unavailable through suspension, as they look to put their midweek Coppa Itallia exit to Empoli quickly behind them.