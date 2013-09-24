Serie A Preview: Inter v Fiorentina

The home team go into the match brimming with confidence after thrashing Sassuolo 7-0 away in their last top-flight fixture as new coach Walter Mazzarri continues to rejuvenate the squad.



Last season, the Milan-based club finished way down Serie A in ninth and ended the campaign with a humiliating 5-2 home defeat to Udinese, but they have taken 10 points from four games this term.



Their visitors Fiorentina have had an identical start to the campaign, and Mazzarri is not putting too much pressure on his players ahead of the fixture.



"What matters most to us is how we play, how much improvement we make, how many mistakes we make," he said.



"What matters, besides the result, is that we go into games with the right approach and we're doing that very well. Of course we have ambitions, you always do, because you can always keep improving - that's precisely what we're looking to do.



"There are lots of players showing improvement in this team and they have the potential to achieve great things. The main thing is we try to stay fit and keep helping each other. I've got lots of options in this squad."



Thanks to their seven goals against Sassuolo, Inter are the highest-scoring team in Serie A with 13 goal, while they have also proven almost impenetrable in defence.



Champions Juventus are the only side to have scored against them so far this season during their 1-1 draw at San Siro on September 14.



And history does not look kindly upon Vincenzo Montella’s side ahead of this game, as they have not won at Inter since 2000.

However, they will travel to Milan with confidence after posting their best start to the season since 2005-06.



The hosts do not have many injuries to deal with, as Javier Zanetti (Achilles) and Christian Chivu (foot) are the only two players definitively unavailable to Mazzarri.

Fiorentina have more selection problems, however, with Juan Cuadrado (shoulder), Mario Gomez (knee) and Josip Ilicic (knock) all missing out, while David Pizarro remains suspended.