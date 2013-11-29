Serie A Preview: Inter v Sampdoria

The Inter head coach spent two years with the Genoa-based team from 2007 to 2009 - earning sixth and 13th place finishes in Serie A - before taking the reins at Napoli ahead of the 2009-10 campaign.

However, Mazzarri will put any sentimental feelings to one side at San Siro as he looks to extend his current side's unbeaten Serie A run to seven games.

Inter sit fourth in the table after 13 matches, but they were held 1-1 at lowly Bologna last time out.

That fixture at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara saw Inter go behind after just 12 minutes courtesy of a fine effort from Panagiotis Kone, before Jonathan Moreira levelled soon after half-time.

Mazzarri could be without defender Yuto Nagatomo for visit of Sampdoria after he picked up a muscle injury at Bologna.

Sunday's match at San Siro will see ex-Inter defender Sinisa Mihajlovic take charge of his second Sampdoria game after Lorik Cana's injury-time equaliser denied him victory against another of his former clubs, Lazio, in his first fixture at the helm.

Cana's leveller denied Sampdoria their first win since a 1-0 success over Atalanta on October 26 and leaves them in 18th place, with just two wins from 13 Serie A fixtures this term.

Midfielder Nenad Krsticic was dismissed for two bookable offences against Lazio, meaning he is suspended for the trip to a ground Sampdoria have not won at since December 1996, when they secured a 4-3 victory.

The corresponding fixture last season ended 3-2 to Inter, with Diego Milito, Rodrigo Palacio and Freddy Guarin on target for the hosts while Gianni Munari and Eder replied for Sampdoria.