Serie A Preview: Inter v Torino

Walter Mazzarri's side held second-placed Roma to a goalless draw in Serie A last Sunday to stretch their unbeaten run to four matches.

Inter occupy fifth place and have not been beaten at home in their last 10 matches in all competitions.

They also this week announced that Manchester United captain Nemanja Vidic will move to San Siro at the end of the season when his contract with the Premier League champions expires and president Erick Thohir vowed that more new faces will arrive.

Hernanes was also recruited by Inter in January and the Brazil midfielder is thriving on a new challenge following his move from Lazio as he prepares to return to the starting line-up after recovering from a knock.

"When I arrived here a fan had told me that I was wanted at Inter as if I had already been here for a long time," he told Inter Channel.

"I've immediately felt great affection from the Nerazzurri fans. I knew that sooner or later I'd be able to win over the fans, but I thought that they'd want to see me play on the pitch first.

"I'm doing very well in Milan. I have found a house already and there's an optimal climate. Therefore, I'm all set to have a great ending to the season.

"I'm really looking forward to these last 12 games. I, along with the rest of the team, really want to do well because we truly have the chance to."

Inter duo Walter Samuel and Juan Jesus will not be involved due to suspension, but Javier Zanetti returned to training in midweek and could return.

If the Serie A clash between the two sides in Turin in October is anything to go by, then there should be plenty of entertainment at San Siro.

Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic was shown a red card after only five minutes, but the visitors looked set to secure all three points until Nicola Bellomo's late goal secured a whirlwind 3-3 draw.

Torino have slipped to ninth in the table after back-to-back defeats against Juventus and Sampdoria, leaving them sixth points behind Inter in the race for European football.

And they will have to do without skipper Kamil Glik at San Siro due to suspension.