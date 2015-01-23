Serie A Preview: Inter v Torino

Mancini - appointed as Walter Mazzarri's successor in November - has lost just two competitive matches at the club.

Since returning from the mid-season break, Inter are unbeaten in four, and the January transfer window signings of Xherdan Shaqiri and Lukas Podolski have set Mancini's side up for a strong finish.

Inter's latest win came in the last 16 of the Coppa Italia on Thursday, as Shaqiri and Mauro Icardi scored in a 2-0 success against Sampdoria.

That set up a quarter-final clash with defending champions Napoli and, with Inter still involved in the UEFA Europa League, cup competitions represent their best chance of success this season.

Inter still sit ninth in the Serie A table but can climb the standings in the next month.

Their next four games are against bottom-half sides and D'Ambrosio said under Mancini they have a new and improved attitude.

"Mancini is putting across his winning mentality," D'Ambrosio told Inter's official website.

"[It is] a big team mentality - an Inter mentality.

"And with those two players [Shaqiri and Podolski], it's easier to carry out what the gaffer wants.

"We wanted to come out and produce a positive performance [against Sampdoria] after the Empoli game.

"We showed the right attitude."

Inter defender Juan Jesus will miss the match through suspension.

Only two sides have scored less than Torino's 16 league goals but, despite that, they sit 13th and are unbeaten in six.

A 1-1 home draw with Milan earlier this month was impressive and they won 3-2 at Cesena last time out, with Maxi Lopez netting an 87th-minute winner.

History is on Inter's side, with Torino having failed to beat them in their last 21 encounters.

Torino's last success against Inter came back in February 1994, although they have drawn three of the last four meetings.

That includes the clash earlier this season, in which a 10-man Inter played out a goalless draw in Turin.