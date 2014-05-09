Serie A Preview: Juve eye record, Zanetti bows out

Antonio Conte's team, fresh from securing a third successive Scudetto, require a draw at second-placed Roma to tie Inter's record points haul of 97 for a season - set in 2007 - before they round off their campaign at home to Cagliari next week.

Victory at Stadio Olimpico would keep Juve on course for the 100-point mark, but Roma - who have racked up 85 points from their 36 fixtures so far this term - are undefeated at home this season.

Juve have also lost 1-0 on their last two visits to face Roma, but will take heart from the fact they won the reverse game 3-0 back in January.

With the top three positions already settled - Napoli, who travel to out-of-form Sampdoria on Sunday, are assured of finishing third - attention can turn to the battle for UEFA Europa League qualification.

Fiorentina, who visit bottom-placed Livorno, are all but certain to end the season in fourth, meaning Inter, Torino, Parma, Milan, Verona and Lazio are fighting it out for two Europa League spots.

And two matches this weekend will have a big say on who qualifies for continental competition.

The outstanding form of winger Alessio Cerci and Ciro Immobile - Serie A's leading scorer - have helped sixth-placed Torino take 16 points from their last six games, and victory at home to Parma could secure the Turin outfit European football for the first time in 20 years.

Meanwhile, Lazio are the guests at Inter legend Javier Zanetti's San Siro swansong on Saturday.

The 40-year-old, who joined Inter almost two decades ago, this week announced he is to retire at the end of the season and the club will honour him before and after their last home game of the campaign.

Fifth-placed Inter have lost their last four matches against Lazio, who sit just four points behind them in 10th, and go into the game on the back of a derby defeat to rivals Milan last week.

Milan, who are eighth in the table, go in search of a seventh Serie A win in eight matches at mid-table Atalanta, while while ninth-placed Verona host Udinese.

At the wrong end of the league, Sassuolo, Chievo, Bologna, Catania and Livorno are embroiled in a scrap to avoid the three relegation places.

The fate of basement club Livorno, who have taken just one point from their previous eight games, will be sealed if they fail to beat Fiorentina.

Sassuolo, in 16th, require victory over visiting Genoa to secure survival, while Bologna host Catania - in 18th and 19th - in a showdown both sides simply have to win, and Chievo travel to Cagliari.