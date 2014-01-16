Serie A Preview: Juventus v Sampdoria

Juve slipped to a 2-1 home defeat to Samp in January last year, the visitors coming from behind thanks to a double from Mauro Icardi to claim the points, despite being reduced to 10 men in the first half.

Samp went on to do the double over Antonio Conte's men with a 3-2 victory at Stadio Luigi Ferraris in May, but Juve have been utterly dominant in Turin since that loss.

Only Bayern Munich have replicated Sampdoria's feat in the past year, the Bundesliga side winning 2-0 at Juventus as the German giants marched to a UEFA Champions League title triumph.

And Juve, who won 1-0 at Samp back in August, are likely to be favourites to make it 12 Serie A wins in a row as Conte's side look to further cement top spot and boost hopes of a third successive title.

However, Juve - eight points clear of nearest rivals Roma - face a Samp side that head into the contest in form themselves, having lost only one of their last seven league games.

That run has seen Sinisa Mihajlovic's men move clear of the relegation zone and the visitors can jump into the top half of the table with another victory.

Samp striker Eder is wary of Juve, who have a fully-fit squad available for the game, but insists Mihajlovic's team are determined to cause an upset.

"We know that on Saturday we will come up against a great team," Eder told Tuttosport.

"But currently Sampdoria has a different mindset to that of the past and for this we have to say thanks to Mihajlovic.

"We are not going sit back and defend, rather we will fight to bring home three points that are fundamental to our bid for survival."

Samp have no injury concerns, but will be without both Roberto Soriano and Nenad Krsticic due to suspension.