Serie A Preview: Juventus v Torino

The defending Serie A champions have not suffered defeat against Torino since a 2-1 loss in April 1995, with Juve's most recent success coming in a 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture last September.

Paul Pogba's solitary strike was enough to settle the encounter at Stadio Olimpico on that occasion and Torino will be desperate to change recent history at the Juventus Stadium on Sunday.

However, the task will be no easy feat, considering Juventus have won all 12 of their home league games this season, including a straightforward 3-1 triumph over Chievo last time out in Serie A.

That victory marked the first of three home matches in the space of seven days for Antonio Conte's men, who beat Turkish outfit Trabzonspor 2-0 in the UEFA Europa League on Thursday.

Pablo Daniel Osvaldo opened his Juve account on his first start for the club in the first half, while Pogba ensured a comfortable lead heading into next week's return leg in the last-32 tie.

Juventus will take further confidence against Giampiero Ventura's men considering the runaway league leaders have not tasted defeat in Serie A since a 4-2 reverse at Fiorentina in October, some 16 matches ago.

That remains Juve's only league defeat of the campaign, with the odds further stacked in home side's favour to continue that record.

But Torino approach the game in buoyant mood themselves, following a 3-1 victory at fellow European hopefuls Verona last weekend.

The impressive victory leaves Torino seventh in Serie A, just three points adrift of a Europa League spot.

Torino have also shown a marked improvement on the road in recent weeks, with three wins in their last five away Serie A matches.

That followed just a solitary win in their opening seven fixtures away from Stadio Olimpico and Ventura's men may cause an upset against Juve.

Defenders Giorgio Chiellini (thigh) and Andrea Barzagli (muscle) are doubtful for Juventus, while striker Mirko Vucinic is definitely out with a knee problem. Torino could be once again without forward Barreto (knock).