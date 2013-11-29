Serie A Preview: Juventus v Udinese

The reigning champions moved above Roma into top spot thanks to 2-0 victory at Livorno last weekend and will be confident of retaining that position against a club they are unbeaten against in four matches.

Francisco Guidolin's Udinese have made an inconsistent start to the season, having failed to win back-to-back league games and losing four of their last six fixtures.

They have also lost five of their six away Serie A matches this term, with their sole success coming in a 2-1 victory at newly promoted Sassuolo last month.

Goals have not been easy to come by for the 11th-placed Udinese, as only the bottom two have scored fewer than their 12 strikes.

And to make matters worse for Guidolin, Colombian forward Luis Muriel - who has scored three of their 12 league goals - will miss the trip to the Juventus Stadium with a thigh strain.

That means it will be up to top scorer Antonio Di Natale to lead to line against Antonio Conte's side, but the 36-year-old captain is confident his team can get a positive result in Turin.

"We're on the way up and our qualities emerged against Fiorentina and Catania. It will be tough in Turin, but we will play our game and the pitch will be the final judge," the veteran Italy international said.

Juventus come into the game on the back of a morale boosting win in the UEFA Champions League over Copenhagen, with Arturo Vidal scoring a hat-trick in that game to take him to 10 goals in all competitions this season.

Carlos Tevez will also provide a threat to the Udinese defence, with the Argentina international having contributed 25 per cent of Juventus' league goals this season with seven in 13 appearances since his move from Manchester City.

Conte will welcome back defenders Stephan Lichsteiner and Andrea Barzagli, as well as former Udinese man Mauricio Isla, but Sebastian Giovinco and Simone Pepe remain on the sidelines and Kwadwo Asamoah is suspended.