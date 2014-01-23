Serie A Preview: Lazio v Juventus

The Serie A leaders were beaten 1-0 at Roma in a Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday, a result that ended the club's 13-match unbeaten run in domestic competition.

However, Juve have an immediate opportunity to bounce back on the same pitch at the weekend, as they travel back to Rome to face Lazio looking to extend their winning run in Serie A to 13 games.

Antonio Conte's men, who are chasing a third successive league title, have responded superbly after losing at Fiorentina on October 20, taking maximum points from 12 successive fixtures to open up an eight-point advantage over Roma at the top of the table.

The champions have dropped just five points in 20 Serie A fixtures this term - with a draw at Inter preceding their reverse at Fiorentina - and are sure to be confident of continuing that impressive form this weekend, thanks to their formidable record against Lazio.

Juve have not been beaten by the capital club in Serie A since December 2003, a run of 18 matches, and have won without conceding on their last four league meetings with Lazio at the Olimpico.

However, Lazio have made a strong start to life under new coach Edy Reja, who took over from Vladimir Petkovic on January 4.

Reja, in his second spell in charge of the club, has led the team to three wins and a draw, with Serie A victories over Inter and Udinese sandwiching a league stalemate at Bologna and a Coppa Italia win against Parma.

Juve have already beaten Lazio twice this season, though, with August's 4-0 Italian Super Cup victory at the Olimpico having been followed up by a 4-1 home success in Serie A 13 days later.