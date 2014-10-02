Serie A Preview: Milan v Chievo

Milan have made a solid start to life under Filippo Inzaghi and sit sixth in the top flight despite picking up just two points from their last three games.

Fittingly for a team coached by a former striking great, Milan have had no problem finding the net and are joint top-scorers in the division but have conceded more goals than any other side in the top half of Serie A.

Inzaghi's side are yet to keep a clean sheet and have shipped nine goals in the league - with Milan having been held to frustrating draws by Empoli and Cesena in recent weeks.

Pazzini, who made his 400th career appearance in the 1-1 draw at the Stadio Dino Manuzzi, does not feel the club's defenders should bear sole responsibility for Milan's mixed recent form.

"We hoped these two away games would have turned out differently. We wanted to do better but we are in a stage of development," he told Milan Channel.

"We have to stay relaxed and understand that in Italy there is a lot of pressure. There are no problems. The number of goals tell the story but not the whole truth. If you score it is down to everyone and if you concede the same applies. We are a team.

"We have conceded goals we should not have but we have to improve as a team and find that strength inside of us not to concede goals.

"We are a good side and it is disappointing to concede certain goals because that complicates our job."

Saturday's visitors to San Siro have won only once in the top flight this term and have a dismal record against this weekend's opponents in recent years.

Their last win over Milan came in December 2005 and Chievo failed to score in either of their games against the Italian giants last season.

However, coach Eugenio Corini is eager to follow the examples of Cesena and Empoli and take points off Milan to kickstart his side's stuttering campaign.

"Milan are doing well," he told ChievoTV.

"But we have all the characteristics to go play our game and try to bring home a positive result."

Corini will be without Inter loanee Ruben Botta due to a thigh problem while Diego Lopez (thigh), Marco Van Ginkel (ankle) and Riccardo Saponara (knee) are all likely to be missing for Milan.