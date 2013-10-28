Serie A Preview: Milan v Lazio

Wednesday's clash will give both sides – who are two of the biggest clubs in Italian football – a chance to revive their season after making slow starts.

Lazio – who last won a league game against Milan at the venue in September 1989 thanks to Paolo Maldini's own goal - have struggled recently, winning just one of their last six matches in all competitions.

After winning three of their first five Serie A fixtures, they have fallen to seventh in the table, with a lack of goals a concern for manager Vladimir Petkovic.

The Rome club have scored 14 goals in nine matches this season – only one side in the top half of the table has scored less – with only midfielder Antonio Candreva having netted more than two league goals, he has four to his name.

Lazio winger Senad Lulic (thigh) will not feature in the clash, while defenders Andre Dias (knee) and Vinicius (hamstring) will also miss out.

Milan will be hopeful a return to San Siro inspires them to victory after they fell to 10th in the table following a 3-2 defeat at Parma on Sunday.

Massimiliano Allegri's side are already 16 points adrift of table-toppers Roma and, despite the season still being in the opening quarter, a 19th Scudetto looks beyond them.

Their abysmal away form is largely to blame, with Sunday's loss just the latest in a string of disappointing results on the road.

Milan have won none of their five away matches this season, losing three and drawing two, while they have conceded 13 goals in the process.

"We keep making the same mistakes away from home," Allegri bemoaned after the loss to Parma.

"Mario Balotelli had a bad game. Now our race to get back near the top is getting tougher."

Milan can take some comfort in their home form, having won three of their four matches at San Siro this season, but they need more from their strikers.

Balotelli, Robinho and Alessandro Matri have scored a combined total of just six goals for a side who are badly missing young star Stephan El Shaarawy (foot) and striker Giampaolo Pazzini (knee).

Defenders Philippe Mexes (suspension), Daniele Bonera (knee) and Matias Silvestre (calf) will also miss the match.

This fixture has not been won by an away side in the last seven meetings, with Milan winning the most recent encounter 3-0 in March thanks to a Pazzini double.