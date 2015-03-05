Serie A Preview: Milan v Verona

Filippo Inzaghi's Milan sit 10th in the table, 11 points adrift of a UEFA Champions League spot and a whopping 24 behind leaders Juventus.

The San Siro giants have never really got going this season and their latest disappointment was a goalless draw at lowly Chievo last time out.

Milan have won two of their last three at San Siro but a home defeat could prove costly with speculation surrounding Inzaghi's future.

Luca Antonelli, who re-joined Milan from Genoa in the January transfer window, said his side are still aiming to qualify for European football.

"I am a player that always tries to give 120 per cent and here at Milan I will always try and give that little bit extra," Antonelli told the club's official website.

"Our objective is to qualify for Europe, we will try and give something extra to achieve that.

"I am sorry that we weren’t able to pick up three points for the fans [at Chievo].

Fellow defender Salvatore Bocchetti echoed Antonelli's thoughts and said Milan had to "give more" when Verona come to town.

All the pressure will be on Milan, though, given Verona's lowly standing of 15th.

And for a Milan side who have buckled under the weight of expectation on occasions at San Siro this season, that means a fast start will be required.

Inzaghi's men desperately need more from one of their strikers, with midfielders Jeremy Menez (12 goals) and Keisuke Honda (six) providing more than half of their league goals this season.

Honda scored twice in Milan's 3-1 win at Verona earlier this season, a match in which Rafael Marquez netted an own goal and was sent off for the losers.

Verona will head into this match in a positive frame of mind, though, after a 2-1 win at fellow strugglers Cagliari last time out.

That followed a 1-1 home draw with Roma, which ended a run of three straight losses.

Veteran striker Luca Toni, aged 37, has enjoyed a good season to date, netting 10 goals in 25 league appearances.

And while Milan have won three of the last four against Verona, Toni netted twice in a 2-1 success for the latter last season.