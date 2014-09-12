Serie A Preview: Parma v Milan

The Spain international joined the Serie A giants on a two-year loan deal from Chelsea on August 31, seemingly bringing an end to his disappointing three-and-a-half year stay at the Premier League outfit.

Chelsea stumped up £50 million, a British record fee at the time, to secure Torres' services from Liverpool in January 2011, but he managed just 20 Premier League goals in 110 appearances for the London club.

During his time at Stamford Bridge, Torres won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League and FA Cup, yet he failed to exhibit the form that made him a star on Merseyside.

Now, the 30-year-old has the chance to rebuild his reputation as one of Europe's best strikers at Milan, starting with the club's trip to Stadio Ennio Tardini.

Torres is not the only one who could line up for Milan for the first time, with Marco van Ginkel and Giacomo Bonaventura chomping at the bit to make their bows following moves from Chelsea and Atalanta respectively.

Dutchman Van Ginkel - who is on a season-long loan at San Siro from Chelsea - revealed Jose Mourinho was keen for him to get some competitive action under his belt.

"He [Mourinho] thinks about me and he knows that I need to play," Van Ginkel told Milan's official website.

"He told me that Milan is a huge club, a great team to play for and it would be a big opportunity for me to play for Milan."

The trio of new faces will have to work hard to impress after Filippo Inzaghi's first competitive match in charge finished in a 3-1 victory over Lazio, with Keisuke Honda, Sulley Muntari and new boy Jeremy Menez all on the scoresheet.

Inzaghi - who has concerns over the fitness of forward Stephan El Shaarawy (ankle) - is hoping to inspire an upturn in fortunes following a disappointing 2013-14 campaign, which saw the club finish eighth and lose each of their Serie A meetings with Parma.

Parma began the new season with a disappointing 1-0 defeat to Cesena, but Roberto Donadoni's men had good news off the pitch on Friday when president Tommaso Ghirardi announced he would not be resigning his position.

Ghirardi originally stated his intention to step down and sell the club after Parma were denied the chance to play in the UEFA Europa League due to an unpaid tax bill.

However, the 39-year-old businessman stated that an outpouring of support has convinced him to continue.

Ghirardi believes the uncertainty affected the team against Cesena but is confident results will now improve.

"The situation has affected [the team]," he told Parma's official website. "The reasons are important. Having a guide gives guarantees, now we begin our league."