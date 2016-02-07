Serie A Review: Club-record 14 in a row for Juve at Frosinone

Juventus eased to a club-record 14th successive victory in Serie A on Sunday as Frosinone were dispatched 2-0 away from home.

Juan Cuadrado put Juve in front in the 73rd minute, ghosting in at the back post to beat Frosinone goalkeeper Nicola Leali with a low shot, before Paulo Dybala completed the victory in stoppage time with a clinical finish from Alvaro Morata's pass.

Despite the win, Juventus remain two points behind leaders Napoli, who beat Carpi 1-0 thanks to Gonzalo Higuain's 69th-minute penalty.

Carpi had to play more than half an hour with 10 men following the dismissal of Raffaele Bianco for collecting two yellow cards, and the relegation-threatened side were unable to withstand Napoli pressure.

Roma are two points off the Champions League places thanks to a 2-1 victory over struggling Sampdoria. Alessandro Florenzi headed the hosts into the lead on the stroke of half-time before Diego Perotti added a second five minutes into the second period with a superb volley. A Miralem Pjanic own goal gave Sampdoria hope but they could not complete the comeback.

Bottom club Verona almost caused a major shock against Inter, who escaped from their trip to Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi with a point from a 3-3 draw.

Verona won for the first time this season on Wednesday by defeating Atalanta 2-1 and came close to making it two victories in a row as they moved into a 3-1 lead with an hour gone.

After falling behind to Jeison Murillo's header in the 13th minute, goals from Filip Helander, Eros Pisano and Artur Ionita turned the game on its head for Verona, but Inter hit back through Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic to claim a point.

Inter's fierce rivals AC Milan also failed to beat a side in the bottom half of Serie A, as Udinese claimed a share of the spoils at San Siro. Pablo Armero bundled home from close range to give Udinese a 17th-minute lead but M'Baye Niang levelled early in the second half.

Elsewhere, Palermo drew 2-2 at Sassuolo, Chievo came from behind to defeat Torino 2-1 and the game between Atalanta and Empoli ended goalless.