Serie A Review: Fiorentina beat Inter with three sent off

Khouma Babacar's late winning goal earned Fiorentina a 2-1 home victory against Inter Milan that moves Paulo Sousa's side up to third in Serie A.

Three players were sent off in a bad-tempered affair as Marcelo Brozovic had put Inter ahead in the first half but Borja Valero equalised with a header before a dramatic climax at the Stadio Artemio Franchi.

Alex Telles, who had earlier made a superb goalline clearance, was the first to see red for two bookable offences, before Samir Handanovic's fumble allowed Babacar to bundle home the winner in stoppage time.

Former Inter striker Mauro Zarate was then sent off after clashing with Inter defender Jeison Murillo and referee Paolo Mazzoleni also dismissed Inter's Geoffrey Kondogbia after the final whistle for sarcastically applauding him.

AC Milan made it three wins in four in Serie A with a 2-1 victory over Genoa at San Siro.

Carlos Bacca fired home the opener with just five minutes on the clock, and Keisuke Honda's superb low strike from distance just past the hour mark put Sinisa Mihajlovic's side in control against a Genoa outfit who had won all three of their previous league meetings.

Former Milan loanee Alessio Cerci turned in from close range in stoppage time but home side held on for a win which puts them back to within six points of the Champions League places.

Torino picked up their first Serie A triumph away to Palermo in more than half a century as two goals from Ciro Immobile helped them to a 3-1 victory.

An Immobile penalty and an own goal from Giancarlo Gonzalez gave the visitors a 2-1 half-time lead after Alberto Gilardino had put Palermo ahead after just two minutes.

The former Borussia Dortmund striker turned in a fine third for Torino from a tight angle to seal their first away victory over Palermo since 1962 and move them into 11th place.

Bologna's resurgence under Roberto Donadoni continues after they sealed a 1-0 win away to Udinese.

Mattia Destro drilled in Sergio Floccari's knock down header in the 79th minute to give the visitors their third league win in 2016 and their first against Stefano Colantuono's side since September 2010.

Bologna are now up to 10th in the table, while Udinese stay 14th.

Sampdoria are now seven games without a win but have opened up a three-point gap to the relegation places following a 0-0 draw at home to Atalanta.

Vincenzo Montella's side were whistled by a number of home fans at full-time but have a slight cushion to Frosinone in 18th.