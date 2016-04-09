Serie A Review: Juventus beat AC Milan to move closer to another Scudetto

Juventus moved nine points clear at the top of Serie A with an entertaining 2-1 win against AC Milan at San Siro on Saturday.

Goals from Mario Mandzukic and Paul Pogba ensured the champions recovered from Alex's headed opener to extend their advantage over Napoli, who host Verona on Sunday as their task to catch Juve becomes increasingly difficult.

Mandzukic's low strike came nine minutes after Alex had headed in Mario Balotelli's corner, while Pogba capitalised on a Juve set piece by controlling Marchisio's delivery and converting with a bouncing shot after the break.

Gianluigi Buffon made brilliant saves from Balotelli in either half, while Pogba struck the post with a free-kick in an exciting end-to-end match.

Juve have now beaten Milan in seven consecutive Serie A matches and the pressure continues to grow on Sinisa Mihajlovic with his team winless in five league games.

The two sides meet again next month in the Coppa Italia final, by which point Juve look likely to have wrapped up a fifth consecutive Scudetto.

Milan's city rivals Inter enjoyed a better day, winning 1-0 at Frosinone to move up to fourth in the table.

Mauro Icardi's goal sealed a narrow victory over the 10-man hosts, who were denied three times by the woodwork.

Luca Paganini could have snatched a memorable victory for Frosinone when his header from Oliver Kragl's cross struck the post, while Daniel Pavlovic hitt the crossbar with a free-kick and Daniel Ciofani's late effort clipped the post.

Icardi headed home an Ivan Perisic cross after 74 minutes to settle the match and Leonardo Blanchard was sent off late in the game.

Elsewhere, seventh-placed Sassuolo suffered a surprise 1-0 loss at home to Genoa, with Blerim Dzemaili's low strike shortly before half-time proving decisive.

Carpi's battle against relegation took a hit as they lost 1-0 at Chievo after Sergio Pellissier converted from close range with seven minutes remaining, keeping the visitors in the bottom three.