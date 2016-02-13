Serie A Review: Juventus beat Napoli, Frosinone make history

A goal from Simone Zaza with two minutes remaining gave champions Juventus a dramatic 1-0 victory over Serie A title rivals Napoli on Sunday.

Zaza took a pass from Patrice Evra and unleashed an opportunistic shot from outside the box that took a deflection off Raul Albiol to leave goalkeeper Pepe Reina unsighted.

That settled a tense contest, with the win putting Juve top of the table for the first time this season and extending their winning streak in Serie A to 15 games.

Napoli, who now trail Juve by a point at the summit, had come into the game on a run of eight consecutive victories that came to an end in Turin.

Elsewhere, Empoli were stunned as they suffered a 2-1 home defeat to struggling Frosinone, who recorded their first away win in the top flight thanks to Daniel Ciofani's double.

Ciofani had the visitors ahead after 17 minutes when he headed in a delivery from Daniel Pavlovic, but veteran striker Massimo Maccarone netted his 10th league goal of the campaign with a lethal finish into the top corner to equalise just before the hour mark.

Frosinone were not to be denied, though, with Ciofani converting from the penalty spot after 73 minutes when Mario Rui had brought down Federico Dionisi.

Empoli are now without a win in six league games and have slipped to ninth, while Frosinone move above Carpi into 18th and to within two points of safety.

In the day's other game, Sassuolo drew for the 11th time in the league this season and missed the chance to go seventh after their game at Chievo ended 1-1.

The 10th-placed hosts moved ahead when Valter Birsa netted a 29th-minute penalty, but a brilliant curling effort from Nicola Sansone had the match level within a minute and that was how the score remained.