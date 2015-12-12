Serie A Review: Mancini's men extend lead after Icardi brace

Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter put in a dominant performance to win 4-0 at Udinese and extend their lead at the top of Serie A to four points.

Icardi, recalled to the side after being dropped for last weekend's 1-0 victory over Genoa, put Inter ahead midway through the first half and Stevan Jovetic doubled the lead.

Inter had to wait until the closing minutes for a third goal, Icardi on target again with a powerful finish for his sixth goal of the season, before Marcelo Brozovic completed a fine team performance with a brilliant curling strike.

With Scudetto rivals Napoli hosting Roma and Fiorentina travelling to Juventus on Sunday, Roberto Mancini's men are now in a strong position at the summit.

Palermo beat Frosinone 4-1 at home to climb away from the relegation zone. Edoardo Goldaniga and Franco Vazquez put the hosts 2-0 up within the first 17 minutes, but Paolo Sammarco struck back before the break.

Aleksandar Trajkovski made it 3-1 with substitute Alberto Gilardino adding late gloss to the scoreline.

Luca Rossettini's injury time strike gave Bologna a 1-0 win at Genoa, with both sides having a man sent off in the last 10 minutes.

Diego Perotti saw red for the hosts before Amadou Diawara was given a second yellow card shortly before the final whistle.

Elsewhere, Sassuolo's home game against Torino was postponed due to heavy fog.