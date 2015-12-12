Serie A Review: Mancini's men extend lead after Icardi brace
Mauro Icardi scored twice for Inter in a 4-0 win at Udinese that extends their Serie A lead to four points.
Mauro Icardi scored twice as Inter put in a dominant performance to win 4-0 at Udinese and extend their lead at the top of Serie A to four points.
Icardi, recalled to the side after being dropped for last weekend's 1-0 victory over Genoa, put Inter ahead midway through the first half and Stevan Jovetic doubled the lead.
Inter had to wait until the closing minutes for a third goal, Icardi on target again with a powerful finish for his sixth goal of the season, before Marcelo Brozovic completed a fine team performance with a brilliant curling strike.
With Scudetto rivals Napoli hosting Roma and Fiorentina travelling to Juventus on Sunday, Roberto Mancini's men are now in a strong position at the summit.
Palermo beat Frosinone 4-1 at home to climb away from the relegation zone. Edoardo Goldaniga and Franco Vazquez put the hosts 2-0 up within the first 17 minutes, but Paolo Sammarco struck back before the break.
Aleksandar Trajkovski made it 3-1 with substitute Alberto Gilardino adding late gloss to the scoreline.
Luca Rossettini's injury time strike gave Bologna a 1-0 win at Genoa, with both sides having a man sent off in the last 10 minutes.
Diego Perotti saw red for the hosts before Amadou Diawara was given a second yellow card shortly before the final whistle.
Elsewhere, Sassuolo's home game against Torino was postponed due to heavy fog.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.