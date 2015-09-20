Serie A Review: Milestone goal for Totti, Icardi inspires Inter

Francesco Totti netted his 300th career goal for Roma but his side had to come from behind twice to draw 2-2 against Sassuolo.

Totti has now scored in 22 consecutive seasons for Roma, and his first half strike cancelled out Gregoire Defrel’s opener, before Matteo Politano made it 2-1 to the visitors before half time.

Mohamed Salah restored parity after the interval, but Roma could not find a winner as they were held for the second time in a week, following a 1-1 draw against Barcelona in the Champions League.

Mauro Icardi's goal earned Inter a 1-0 win at Chievo that extends their 100 per cent record in Serie A this season.

Roberto Mancini's men became the first side to beat Chievo this season, with Icardi's goal arriving just before half time in a tight contest at Stadio Marc Antonio Bentegodi.

Champions Juventus, who had been held to a 1-1 draw by Chievo in their previous Serie A outing, picked up their first win of the season, beating Genoa 2-0.

Paul Pogba recovered from a bout of flu in time to make the starting line-up, and his inclusion proved decisive as his first-half shot led to an own goal by goalkeeper Eugenio Lamanna, and he netted his first goal of the season from the penalty spot in the second half.

A brace from Fabio Quagliarella helped Torino to a 2-0 win over Sampdoria in a contest between two sides defending unbeaten Serie A records in 2015-16.

Quagliarella struck twice inside seven first half minutes to condemn the visitors to their first defeat of the season, and extend Torino's superb form so far.

Bottom side Frosinone are still without a point in Serie A after they slipped to a fourth consecutive defeat, 1-0 at Bologna, courtesy of Anthony Mounier’s first-half goal, while two late goals saw Atalanta held to a 1-1 draw by Verona, who cancelled out Maxi Moralez's 89th-minute strike through Eros Pisano's finish in the seventh minute of stoppage time.