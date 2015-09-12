Serie A Review: Roma hit the front as Fiorentina beat Genoa
A 2-0 win over neighbouring Frosinone lifted Roma to the top of the Serie A table, while Fiorentina are a point behind after beating Genoa.
Roma moved to the top of an embryonic Serie A table with a 2-0 win at neighbours Frosinone.
Iago Falque scored his first for the club a minute before half-time, bundling home from close range when Lucas Digne’s throw-in caused havoc in the Frosinone defence.
The top-flight newcomers have now lost their opening three matches but twice came close through Aleksander Tonev during the first-half, while Daniel Ciofani headed into the side netting after the break.
Roma ensured they followed up a rousing 2-1 win over champions Juventus last time out with another three-point haul when Juan Iturbe finished emphatically on the break in stoppage time.
Ten-man Fiorentina beat Genoa 1-0, with Khouma Babacar heading the only goal from Borja Valero’s corner after an hour.
The hosts were a man short for much of the rest of the match after Milan Badelj collected a second booking in the 63rd minute.
